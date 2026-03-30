Powell Signals Fed Patience, but Inflation Risks Are Rising!

During today’s presentation, Jerome Powell emphasized that the Fed is taking a wait-and-see approach and closely monitoring how developments in the international arena, particularly the war in Iran and the resulting shocks in oil prices, will affect inflation and the overall health of the economy. These were not merely repetitions of previous statements. The signal delivered today was more decisive and highlighted the Fed’s balancing act between readiness to respond and maintaining calm in monetary policy. Powell noted that the Fed is willing to look past short-term price shocks because monetary policy tools operate with a lag and often cannot keep pace with rapid changes in energy prices, but he warned that patience has its limits: if price increases begin to have a lasting effect on public inflation expectations, the central bank will not be able to remain passive.

Powell also addressed the financial markets, noting that while inflation expectations remain largely anchored, the Fed is prepared to respond to macroeconomic data and signals from the labor market. In practice, this means that even though the central bank is not currently signaling changes to interest rates, any reading indicating persistent inflationary pressure or worsening labor market conditions could quickly shift the assessment of monetary policy strategy. For markets, this is critical information: the Fed is not closing the door to a more restrictive or more accommodative response depending on incoming data, which directly affects asset valuations and investor sentiment.

During the conference, Powell also turned attention to the private credit sector and the risks it could pose to financial stability. He stressed that the central bank is closely monitoring this segment but does not currently see signs pointing to a broad systemic threat. This part of the message should be interpreted as a factor that alleviates investor concerns about potential problems in the financial sector, even as geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures remain at the forefront of market attention.

Overall, Powell’s message is measured and cautious. The absence of any immediate commitment to change interest rates, combined with a focus on monitoring the labor market and inflation, suggests that the Fed’s actions can be viewed as deliberate and calibrated to global uncertainty. Already, futures markets have partially revised their expectations regarding future rate moves, increasing the likelihood of cuts later in the year while reducing the probability of hikes in the near term.

In practice, all of these signals are having a real impact on financial markets today. Equity sentiment remains sensitive to volatility, bond yields are reacting to signals about the potential direction of monetary policy and inflation expectations, and commodity markets continue to reflect concerns about geopolitical tensions and the consequences of the war in Iran. In this environment, investors should prepare for a period of heightened sensitivity to macroeconomic data, particularly regarding inflation, labor market dynamics, and global tensions, which could shape the Fed’s next decisions. This environment favors disciplined investing and careful risk assessment but also creates opportunities for those able to react quickly to shifts in signals from the Fed and global markets.