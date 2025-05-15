Redfin reports decline in US pending home sales 🚩

According to the residential real estate brokerage company, Redfin (RDFN.US) , pending US home sales fell 3.4% year over year during the 4 weeks ending May 11th. 'New listings are still rising, allowing some buyers to get deals. Economic jitters and high costs stifle spring home sales.' - Redfin commented the data and signalled higher supply and market slowdown. Redfin shares are almost 90% dwon from the all-time high since 2021 at almost 100 USD per share. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.