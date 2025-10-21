⏬Silver Plunges Nearly 5%

-
Silver tumbles nearly 5%, dropping below the $50 level for its largest single-day loss since April.
-
The correction follows a surge of retail FOMO, often seen as a contrarian signal by seasoned investors.
-
Key factors include easing US political risk, renewed US-China trade optimism, and a technical breach of the accelerated uptrend line.
-
Silver tumbles nearly 5%, dropping below the $50 level for its largest single-day loss since April.
-
The correction follows a surge of retail FOMO, often seen as a contrarian signal by seasoned investors.
-
Key factors include easing US political risk, renewed US-China trade optimism, and a technical breach of the accelerated uptrend line.
The correction follows a period where images of queues outside physical bullion shops circulated globally, suggesting a surge of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) among retail clients previously unfamiliar with precious metals. The entry of the least experienced investors into a market is frequently considered a contrarian signal.
While the market's underlying fundamentals remain robust, pullbacks are a regular feature, especially when several catalysts align:
- US Political Risk Eases: News emerged yesterday of a potential deal between Republicans and Democrats this week, paving the way for the US government to resume operations. This development potentially removes a layer of geopolitical risk from the market.
- Trade Optimism: Donald Trump has declared that a trade agreement with China will be "magnificent," and he plans to meet with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit later this month.
- COMEX Inventory Shift: Silver inventories at COMEX have begun to decline, a trend that could signal the metal's return to London.
Technical Snapshot
The price is retreating significantly today, falling not only below $50 per ounce but also breaching the 2011 peaks. Furthermore, the accelerated upward trend line, initiated in the second half of September, is being broken. Should this correction extend beyond a one-off profit-taking event, the next key support level will be around $47 per ounce, coinciding with the 30-day moving average.
BREAKING: OIL gain extends to 3.5% 📈Chinese state companies stop Russian oil purchases
BREAKING: Canadian core retail sales well below expectations🚩USDCAD reacts
Highlights From The S&P 500 Earnings Season 🗽What's up on Wall Street?
IBM earnings: Slow growth and poor guidance
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.