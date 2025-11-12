Silver up 4% on hopes of shutdown ending

Today’s sharp rise in silver prices, exceeding 4%, is the result of a combination of several key market and fundamental factors that are significantly influencing investor sentiment. The most important of these are positive signals regarding the possible end of the record-long US government shutdown. The prospect of passing an appropriate budget package paves the way for the release of delayed economic data, including the long-awaited September employment report. The reduction of this political uncertainty provides market participants with a clearer picture of the economic situation, boosting investor confidence and facilitating the formation of short-term macroeconomic forecasts. In conditions where the lack of official data had forced “half-blind” investment decisions, access to complete information has become an important catalyst for the silver market.

At the same time, market participants are paying close attention to expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. In a scenario of lower real rates, combined with a weaker dollar, silver becomes a more attractive asset as a hedge against inflation and economic instability. Historically, precious metals respond to such conditions with rising prices, attracting both individual investors seeking capital protection and institutional investors allocating funds to more defensive instruments. As a result, these fundamental factors work synergistically, driving today’s dynamic rebound in silver prices and highlighting its role as a key component of hedging strategies in an environment of increasing economic and financial uncertainty.

Source: xStation5