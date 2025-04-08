Tariff negotiations — market update 🔎

At the opening of the U.S. session, we observe dynamic gains. Indices are already up between 3.50–4.00%. The optimism is driven by “exceptionally” positive information conveyed by representatives of the U.S. administration regarding trade negotiations.
U.S. Trade Policy and Tariffs
White House senior advisor Hassett emphasized that the U.S. prioritizes key trade partners, especially allies such as Japan and South Korea, in the upcoming tariff talks.
He stated that Trump is focused on achieving fair and reciprocal trade and will evaluate countries' offers in that context. A plan is being prepared, which will be presented to Trump, outlining the timeline and participants of the talks.
Meanwhile, South Korea has clearly declared that it will not join China in opposing U.S. tariffs. Trump confirmed these priorities, reporting a positive dialogue with South Korea and expressing optimism about the upcoming talks with China.
Trump announced that a team from South Korea is already on its way to the U.S., and praised the phone call with the acting president of that country.
UK Prime Minister Starmer declared support for domestic steel production and an acceleration of efforts to reduce trade barriers.
Negotiations with China
Hassett and Trump repeatedly emphasized that China is the main focus of U.S. trade policy. Trump expects a phone call from Beijing and claims that China “very much wants to make” a deal.
Energy Policy and Coal
The U.S. administration promotes the use of coal in energy and industry. New regulations support the use of coal in AI data centers and consider recognizing coal used in steel production as a critical raw material.
Federal agencies are also to prioritize coal leases on federal lands.
Trump also raised the topic of U.S. LNG exports in his conversation with the acting president of South Korea.
Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Secretary Wright will visit the Middle East to promote American investments in the energy sector.
