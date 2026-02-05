Technical analysis: Bitcoin deepens decline falling to $66.5k 📉

Bitcoin is extending today’s sell-off and is sliding toward $66,500, which may represent a stronger support zone, matching the 2021 bull-market highs. The daily RSI has dropped to around 18, pointing to an extremely rare oversold condition. Additional fuel for a rebound could come from a 1:1 corrective move pattern.
If this scenario plays out and price consolidates in the $66,000–$70,000 area, a move back toward $75,000 over the next few weeks cannot be ruled out. That said, an additional downside impulse, similar in size to the current one, is also possible. Such a move could push Bitcoin toward $50,000, where we see important on-chain support levels, including the Delta Price. A potential reversal of the downtrend would become more likely after a breakout above $90,000 (the EMA50, marked by the orange line).
Source: xStation5
On a broader timeframe, we can see that an RSI near 18 occurred only in November 2023 and during the COVID crash in 2020.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
Market update: recovery takes hold, but investors remain on edge
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.