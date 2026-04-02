Tesla disappoints with deliveries - Again

Tesla is recording another decline in price after publishing its report on deliveries in Q1 2026. The company’s shares are down more than 3%. This extends an increasingly deep downtrend, since its peak in late 2025, Tesla has already lost over 25% of its market value.

The company delivered 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, coming in below market expectations and marking the second consecutive quarter in which the electric-car maker failed to meet forecasts.

During the period, the company produced 408,386 vehicles, including 394,611 units of the Model 3 and Model Y and 13,775 vehicles from other model lines.

The delivery mix consisted of 341,893 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and 16,130 vehicles from other models, including the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck.

Overall deliveries rose 6.3% year over year; however, this was driven by the fact that Tesla temporarily halted Model Y production at several plants.

Analysts had forecast average deliveries of around 370,000 vehicles. It is worth noting that this figure was additionally revised downward in the weeks leading up to the report’s release.

Tesla also deployed 8.8 GWh of energy-storage products during the quarter.

Tesla is set to publish its full first-quarter financial results after the market closes on April 22. Many analysts still maintain a degree of optimism toward the stock, pointing to the approaching “robo-taxi” breakthrough. Recently, a bullish thesis for Tesla may also be a bet on rising demand for EVs amid a creeping fuel crisis.