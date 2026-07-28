The semiconductors sell-off continues 📉

The US session is starting with declines in the tech index approaching almost 2%.

The market has broken below the resistance defined by the EMA100 moving average, approaching the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the May upswing. RSI (14) has reached its lowest level since March 2025, below 35. Source: xStation5

Despite the significant scale, this sell-off is highly concentrated.

Among the biggest losers are memory companies and semiconductor stocks, with losses across nearly the entire industry around 10%.