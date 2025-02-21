Three markets to watch next week (21.02.2025)

Currently, the main topic is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the deteriorating political relations with Europe. Amid geopolitical developments, the upcoming week will also bring the release of U.S. GDP and PCE reports, as well as inflation data from European countries. For this reason, it will be worth keeping an eye on instruments such as EURUSD and gold. Additionally, the cryptocurrency market is showing the first signs of returning liquidity after a record period of negative sentiment last month. In this context, monitoring Ethereum's price could be worthwhile, as it stands out with stronger gains compared to Bitcoin.

EURUSD

Trade policy, including tariffs under Trump, has had a strong impact on currency exchange rates. Currently, everything suggests that the U.S. administration will focus on stabilizing relations with Europe and working toward ending the war in Ukraine. Furthermore, in the coming week, key U.S. macroeconomic data will be released, including the second preliminary GDP reading and January's PCE inflation. All of these factors could serve as independent catalysts for larger movements in the EURUSD currency pair next week.

Gold

Gold is trading at record-high levels, supported by the chaotic U.S. trade policy, tariff policies, and a weakening dollar. Global institutional demand remains high, and any new unexpected developments from the U.S. could lead to a resurgence of volatility in this commodity.

Ethereum

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a particularly weak period, with sentiment in altcoins reaching levels comparable to the 2021 bear market. However, in the currently ending week, the first signs of returning liquidity and improving investor sentiment were visible. From a fundamental perspective, sentiment has been supported by billion-dollar repayments to retail investors from the collapsed FTX exchange, as well as a staking proposal by 21Shares for holders of spot Ethereum ETFs. As a result, Ethereum has demonstrated relative strength during the recent market rebound.