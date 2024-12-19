Tripadvisor gains 8% amid $435 million deal to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings 🔔

Tripadvisor has announced a $435 million deal to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, aiming to simplify its capital structure by repaying debt, issuing stock, and making cash payments. The transaction includes $42.5 million in cash and 3.04 million Tripadvisor shares for Series A preferred shareholders and $20 million in cash for Liberty stakeholders, while retiring $330 million in debt and about 27 million Tripadvisor shares owned by Liberty. At a purchase price of $16.21 per share, reflecting a 16% premium, the deal is expected to close in Q2 2025, pending approvals. Once finalized, Tripadvisor will operate under a single class of shares with no controlling shareholder, enhancing strategic focus. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation 5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.