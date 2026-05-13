Trump–Xi: Who represents business and how are markets reacting?

One of the most important geopolitical and economic meetings of the year began today in Beijing. The diplomatic summit is expected to include direct negotiations between the leaders of the United States and China, as well as talks between representatives of American business and the Chinese Communist Party.

The market expects the main topics to be the economy and technology. This is particularly important amid the ongoing “AI boom” and the spectacular rally in semiconductor stocks. Donald Trump partly confirms these expectations through the composition of the delegation alone—it is packed with representatives and CEOs of the most important and largest technology and financial companies in the United States.

Delegation lineup:

Technology: Elon Musk — Tesla Tim Cook — Apple Jensen Huang — Nvidia Cristiano Amon — Qualcomm Sanjay Mehrotra — Micron Chuck Robbins — Cisco Dina Powell McCormick — Meta Jim Anderson — Coherent Jacob Thaysen — Illumina

Finance: Larry Fink — BlackRock Stephen Schwarzman — Blackstone Jane Fraser — Citi David Solomon — Goldman Sachs Michael Miebach — Mastercard Ryan McInerney — Visa

Industry: Kelly Ortberg — Boeing H. Lawrence Culp — GE Brian Sikes — Cargill



The market clearly favors companies whose representatives are at the negotiating table. This is especially visible in the case of the lesser-known firms in the group.

Coherent is up more than 7%. Nvidia and Tesla are also gaining more than 2%.

From the delegation’s composition, you can read more than just the names of CEOs. Interstate interactions at this level, especially when China is involved - are as much theater as they are business.

The presence or absence of major players signals the degree of closeness and alignment between a company’s leadership and the U.S. administration. It may also indicate where specific entities fit into current and future economic policy—or that they do not. This can matter even more for smaller companies.

Also notable is Meta’s decision to send Dina Powell. Meta’s interests in China are limited due to the extreme level of censorship. This may also be a signal from Meta or the U.S. government following China’s recent move to block the acquisition of one of the Chinese AI firms. Dina Powell is primarily a specialist in political advisory and financing - not technology.

This is only the beginning of the negotiations. Beyond the formal outcomes, attentive investors should closely track the indirect signals and gestures of the participants.