Trump's Turnaround on Tariffs

Join research director Kathleen Brooks today at 12:30 BST as she gives you the latest details about market moves now that some US tariffs have been paused. Find out if the market rally will last.
Join Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST as she gives you the latest details about market moves now that some US tariffs have been paused.
The trade war between China and the US is still in full swing, and tariff levels between the two largest global economies have never been higher. This is weighing on the oil price, which is lower once again on Thursday, and Brent crude is down 2.6% to $63.70 per barrel. Reports suggest that China could announce stimulus measures to boost its economy, however, they have not been forthcoming so far. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks also rallied today, although by less than European and US peers. Chinese stocks will benefit from the rest of the world avoiding recession if reciprocal tariffs from the US are moderated, which is why they are joining in the global equity market rally on Thursday.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Volatility has been assuaged by the pause in tariffs, however, the Vix remains well above the average of 17 for the past 12 months, and it has started to turn higher as we move through this morning. This is worth watching. If the pause in tariffs does not placate markets, then what will?
Find out more at our live market analysis.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.