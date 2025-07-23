US and EU are reportedly close in on 15% tariff deal - Financial Times

US and EU are reportedly close in on 15% tariff deal - sources of Financial Times. The report of FT added that Brussels could agree to the so-called reciprocal levies to avoid the US President's threat to raise them to 30 per cent from August 1st. However, as reported the EU will continue to prepare a possible €93bn package of retaliatory tariffs, set at up to 30%, in case they cannot agree a deal by Aug 1.
Notably, exemptions would be made for certain goods, including aircraft, alcoholic spirits, and medical devices.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
As part of the proposed arrangement, tariffs on automobiles would drop from 27.5% to 15%. For most EU exporters, this would not represent a major shift, since many have been subjected to elevated tariff levels since April.
Stocks spike on this info in general, but it is worth to remember that this is not an official info.
Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.