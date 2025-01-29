US Commerce Secretary Lutnick signals potential lower tariffs to Canada and Mexico

The new US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick signalled today that US may weaken its tariffs' policy against Canada and Mexico, while tariffs on Chinese goods should be more aggressive.
- Chinese tariffs should be the highest, but the US may need to impose tariffs on allies.
- I will pursue restrictions to keep the US in the lead over China on AI.
- Export controls must be backed by a tariff model.
- DeepSeek leveraging from the US must be addressed.
- If Canada addresses the flow of fentanyl into the US, there will be no tariffs.
- If Canada and Mexico execute, they will avoid some tariff.
- Tariffs don't cause inflation. The US economy will be much, much better.
- China needs to stop using US tools to compete. Tariffs can create reciprocity.
- I favor across-the-board tariffs. Tariffs can be used to create fairness.
Source: xStation5
