Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

US Open: Bullish Friday following banks' Q3 results

15:50 11 October 2024

After yesterday's stagnation, US equities have entered Friday on an upbeat note. S&P500 trades 0.4% higher, Dow Jones rebounds 0.6%, small-cap Russell 2000 adds 0.75%, whilst Nasdaq has quickly escaped the red, gaining 0.08% at the moment.

The premarket trading was dominated by large-scale banks who revealed their Q3 2024 results, showing robust performance despite initial worries (like in the case of JPMorgan Chase) and aggressive interest rate cut in September. The slightly higher-than-expected PPI reading has been well absorbed by the market, without driving the volatility. In fact, the Volatility Index continues its decline, losing almost 2.3% after opening.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Volatility currently observed on the US’ stock market. Source: xStation5

The contracts for S&P500 reach new highs after rebounding upon hitting 23.6 Fibonnaci level. The EMAs remain in the bullish pattern, with the index trading above 20- and 50-period averages (light and dark purple respectively). RSI knocks at the door of the overbought area, signaling a potential interest for the bears. Source: xStation5

 

Corporate news:

Tesla (TSL.US): electric automaker shares drop 7.5% after Cybercab robotaxi reveal missed the mark and lacked in significant details. Musk aims at launching the self-driving vehicle by 2027 at the $30,000 price point. The analysts underline that the event didn’t deliver any potentially attractive prospects for the near-term, but rather focused on the vision around Tesla’s AI and autonomous vehicles ambitions.

BlackRock (BLK.US): world’s largest asset manager’s shares gains 3% at the opening, following better-than-expected Q3 2024 results and record level of assets under management. BlackRock’s net revenues outperformed the market consensus in almost every segment, with long-term inflows and equity net inflows being at the top of the game. Return on equity increased to 13%, drawing further attention to the company's ability to grow its assets across various segments.

  • Assets under management: $11.48 trillion vs $11.19 trillion expected (+26% YoY)
  • Total net inflows: $221.18 billion vs $127.2 billion expected
  • Long-term inflows: $160.17 billion vs $100.02 billion expected
  • Adjusted EPS: $11.46 vs $10.40 expected (+5% YoY)
  • Revenue: $5.20 billion vs $5.0 billion expected (+15% YoY)

BNY Mellon (BK.US): according to its Q3 2024 earning report, Bank of New York Mellon has become the first bank in history to surpass $50 trillion in assets under custody and administration. The bank's investment services fees rose 5% to $2.34 billion, while income from foreign exchange jumped 14% to $175 million, among other better-than-expected metrics.

  • Assets under custody and/or administration: $52.1 trillion vs $51.08 trillion expected
  • Assets under management: $2.14 trillion vs $2.08 trillion expected
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.52 vs $1.42 expected
  • Revenue: $4.65 billion vs $4.55 billion expected
  • Net interest revenue: $1.05 billion vs $1 billion expected

Wells Fargo (WFC.US): the bank has underperformed with regards to analyst’s estimates, with profits declining significantly due to subdued loan demand and higher payments to depositors. Wells Fargo’s interest income is expected to continue its decline throughout the rest of 2024, following Fed’s recents interest rate cut. Nevertheless, better-than-expected EPS allows further gains on the company's shares.

  • Net income: $5.11 billion vs $5.78 billion year before
  • Net interest income: $11.69 billion vs $11.88 billion expected (-11% YoY)
  • Revenue: $20.37 billion vs $20.41 billion expected
  • EPS: $1.42 vs 1.28 expected and $1.48 year before
  • Total average loans: $910.3 billion
  • Total average deposits: $1.34 trillion vs $1.35 trillion expected

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US): despite preparing for higher loan losses, the largest U.S bank by assets outperformed the market expectations, as per strong Q3 2024 results. Worth noting metrics driving bank’s success are growth in investment banking fees by 31% and higher-than-expected total assets under management ($3.90 trillion). JPMorgan shares gain 4.25% at the moment.

  • Managed net interest income: $23.53 billion vs $22.8 billion expected
  • Adjusted revenue: $43.32 billion vs $41.9 billion expected
  • EPS: $4.37 vs $3.98 expected
  • Net income: $12.9 billion vs $12.1 billion expected (-2% YoY)
  • Total loans: $1.34 trillion vs $1.33 trillion expected
  • Total deposits: $2.43 trillion vs $2.4 trillion expected

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.10.2024
19:07

Daily summary: Inflationary pressures knocking back at the US' door. Major banks outperformed consensus

  Wall Street opened higher despite bearish premarket trading. S&P500 gains 0.47%, Dow Jones adds 0.75%, Nasdaq trades 0.25% higher and...

 18:31

Wolfspeed on the final stage of negotiating a meaningful contract 📈

Wolfspeed (WOLF.US) is gaining more than 22% today following news of the potentially near finalization of the negotiation process regarding a major contract...

 15:16

Netflix: Q3 earnings preview

Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 11 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 10 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 10 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 10 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 7 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 17 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 10 October 2026
_ga cc 10 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 8 April 2025
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 4 November 2025
_omappvp cc 22 September 2035
_omappvs cc 10 October 2024
_uetsid cc 11 October 2024
_uetvid cc 4 November 2025
_fbp cc 8 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 10 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 4 November 2025
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 8 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 8 April 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 10 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 10 October 2025
lidc cc 11 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 8 April 2025

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator