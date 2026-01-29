US Open🚨US100 slides almost 2% amid 11% Microsoft shares crash📉

U.S. index futures opened the session in a sharply risk-off mood. A drop of more than 10% in Microsoft (MSFT.US) following its earnings is weighing heavily on sentiment and dragging major benchmarks lower — especially the US100, which is down close to 2%.
- Declines in the U.S. equity market are also weighing on cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has fallen to around $86,000, while Strategy shares are down more than 6%.
- Analysts at Switzerland’s UBS raised their price target for Meta Platforms to $872 per share, up from $830 previously. Meanwhile, JPMorgan lowered its price target for Tesla to $145 per share, from $150 previously.
- Large losses are also visible across the software sector, where Microsoft’s sell-off is putting pressure on names such as Oracle, Palantir, Intuit, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Big Tech is broadly weaker as well, with the exception of Meta Platforms: Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla are down nearly 2%, while Nvidia is off about 1%. Apple (AAPL.US) is scheduled to report after today’s U.S. close; its shares are trading flat ahead of the release.
- On the macro side, U.S. factory orders rose 2.7% m/m, beating expectations of 1.3% and rebounding from -1.3% previously. December 2025 wholesale sales also increased by 1.3%, versus expectations for just a 0.1% rebound after -0.4% previously.
US100 (H1 interval)
Source: xStation5
The only notable gainers today are essentially Meta Platforms (META.US), IBM (IBM.US), and Lockheed Martin (LMT.US).
Source: xStation5
Microsoft plunges on AI CAPEX?
Microsoft shares slid 11% on 29 January 2026, wiping out several billion dollars of market value as investors fixated on two things: sky-high AI capex and signs of cooling cloud momentum.
-
The headline numbers were actually strong:
-
Revenue: $81.3B, up 17% YoY (ahead of expectations)
-
Adjusted EPS: $4.14 vs $3.93 expected
-
-
The cloud engine is still growing, but the market is picky about the “rate of change”:
-
Microsoft Cloud revenue: $51.5B, up 26% YoY
-
Azure growth: +39% (called out as a key driver)
-
-
The real shocker was the spending:
-
Capex jumped 66% to $37.5B
-
Roughly two-thirds of that went into AI GPUs and infrastructure
-
Result: operating margins compressed versus last year
-
Satya Nadella’s message was essentially: we’re early in the AI cycle, and Microsoft’s AI business is already big enough to rival some of its legacy franchises — and the company plans to keep pushing across the full AI stack. So this wasn’t a “bad quarter,” it was a valuation / patience test, so the numbers beat, but the bill for AI build-out is arriving now. Microsoft didn’t pretend the AI story is finished but it made a believable case that today’s spending has a clear path to payback. The bolatility can persist as long as capex stays elevated and margins are pressured. It's not only about the Microsoft but about the broader, software stocks sector. However, the long-term perspective is: if AI features become deeply embedded across Azure and Microsoft’s enterprise software, these investments can translate into durable growth and eventually rebuild investor confidence.
MSFT.US (D1)
Microsoft shares - the third-largest U.S.-listed company by market capitalization are down more than 10%. The current discount versus the EMA200 (red line) is now close to 15%.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: A historic day for precious metals; SILVER loses 30%; USD gains 💡
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (30.01.2026)
Gaming companies with huge discounts 🚨 Will Project Genie end the traditional era of gaming ❓
Warsh wins Fed race
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.