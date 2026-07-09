US Open: Wall Street rebounds as AI and semiconductors overshadow Iran concerns

Wall Street is attempting to recover today after recent weaker sessions. Major US indices opened higher, with markets once again turning their attention toward risk assets. Following a period of increased uncertainty linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, markets are showing signs of stabilization and a return to a more constructive scenario.

Since yesterday, concerns have dominated markets that rising tensions between the United States and Iran could lead to greater uncertainty. Investors have been closely monitoring the potential impact of the conflict on oil prices, inflation expectations, and future Federal Reserve decisions. Any updates regarding military actions or possible diplomatic talks remain factors that could quickly shift market sentiment.

Today, however, markets are showing signs of renewed optimism. The current assumption appears to be that the situation around Iran remains fluid, but there is still room for negotiations and efforts to prevent further escalation. As a result, capital is gradually moving back into equities, while selling pressure from recent sessions has eased.

One of the strongest drivers behind today’s rebound is the technology sector, particularly companies linked to semiconductors. Chipmakers are recovering from recent pressure, benefiting from improving sentiment around China’s technology sector. After the recent declines, markets are taking advantage of lower price levels, while artificial intelligence and growing demand for advanced chips are once again becoming key themes.

Meanwhile, economic data from the United States remains in focus. The latest labor market figures showed that initial jobless claims edged slightly lower again, suggesting that employment conditions in the US remain relatively stable. This is an important signal, as a resilient labor market reduces concerns about a sharp economic slowdown.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve remains a key focus for markets. The latest FOMC meeting minutes showed that policymakers remain cautious and continue to highlight the risk of persistent inflation. A more hawkish Fed stance limits expectations for rapid interest rate cuts, which remains one of the key factors influencing asset valuations.

Today’s rebound on Wall Street therefore looks more like an attempt to stabilize after recent turbulence rather than a full return of optimism. Markets continue to balance three major factors: geopolitical developments, the strength of the US economy, and the future path of monetary policy. For now, buyers appear to be gaining the upper hand, but markets remain highly sensitive to further developments regarding Iran and comments from the Federal Reserve. Today’s session shows that despite multiple sources of uncertainty, risk appetite remains present, particularly as signs emerge that the situation could stabilize.

S&P 500 (US500) futures are trading higher today, with markets starting the session in a slightly more positive mood despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Following recent volatility related to tensions between the United States and Iran, investors are showing limited signs of panic, while attention is gradually shifting toward the upcoming earnings season. Markets appear to be pricing in the possibility that the current exchange of fire between the US and Iran remains contained and does not develop into a broader conflict. The fact that diplomatic channels remain open is also helping some investors maintain cautious optimism.

Source: xStation5

Corporate news

Shares of Micron (MU.US) are rising during today’s session after the company announced a significant expansion of its investment plans in the United States, which are expected to exceed $250 billion by 2035. The company aims to expand domestic memory chip production, responding to growing demand driven by artificial intelligence development and the expansion of data centers. Markets are reacting positively to the announcement, as Micron’s investments fit into a broader trend of increasing semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

Shares of Cerebras Systems (CBRS.US) are also gaining during regular trading after the company announced plans for multi-billion-dollar investments in AI infrastructure across Europe. The company intends to significantly expand computing capacity in the region, with part of the new infrastructure expected to support OpenAI projects, strengthening the positive narrative surrounding the artificial intelligence sector.

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP.US) are under pressure today despite the company reporting solid second-quarter revenue that exceeded market expectations. The negative market reaction has been driven mainly by concerns over future sales growth and signals that persistent inflation and economic uncertainty could encourage consumers to become more cautious with spending. Markets are focusing on the broader challenge facing consumer companies, where customers are becoming increasingly selective despite strong headline revenue figures.

Shares of IBM (IBM.US) are under pressure today, falling around 3%, following reports that Starbucks (SBUX.US) is developing its own artificial intelligence-based tools that could eventually replace some technology solutions currently provided by external suppliers, including IBM. Markets are concerned that the growing adoption of internally developed AI systems could reduce demand for traditional software and technology services. For IBM, this highlights a broader industry shift, as companies increasingly look to build their own AI-driven solutions, potentially changing the relationship between enterprises and technology providers.