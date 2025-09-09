US small business sentiments improve 📈US2000 near 8-year high

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index ticked up by 0.5 points in August, landing at 100.8 — nearly 3 points above its long-term 52-year average of 98. Out of the 10 components that make up the index: 4 increased , 4 decreased , 2 stayed flat . The biggest boost came from business owners expecting stronger real sales ahead, signalling that US economy may be still far aways from recession. Historically low NFIB index reading came in ahead of an economic slowdowns .

The Uncertainty Index dropped 4 points to 93 (but it’s still sitting higher than the historic norm). Most of that decline came from businesses feeling less worried about financing conditions and planned capital spending. NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg noted that optimism improved as more owners reported better sales expectations and healthier earnings. Still, he emphasized that labor quality remains the number one concern on Main Street.Other business sentiment surveys have also been upbeat recently. The main drag? The labor market, which remains stuck — low layoffs but also very low hiring. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.