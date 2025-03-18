US Treasury Secretary Bessent signals 'low recession odds' and 'trade war' relief 💵

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented to the US economy, sanctions and tariffs today. Here is the breakdown. The sanctions regime was undermining dollar reserve status.

Trump asked me to rethink US sanctions regime.

The underlying economy is healthy. There is no reason for there to be a recession.

Asking for a guarantee there won't be a recession is silly.

Reciprocal tariffs won't be automatic 25% plus 25%. For some countries, the April 2 tariff may be low.

Reciprocal tariffs won't be automatic 25% plus 25%. For some countries, the April 2 tariff may be low.

If necessary, we will block an outbound investment. TNOTE (H1 interval) The US dollar gains slightly today, reversing early 0.05% decline, rising now nearly 0.1%; TNOTE trading is flat.

