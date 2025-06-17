Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US100 falls after Axios reports on US involvement in the conflict in the East

18:22 17 June 2025

The meeting with President Trump and his national security team in the White House Situation Room is supposedly taking place right now, having started at 1 p.m. EDT. This session is focused on making critical decisions regarding U.S. policy toward the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, according to three U.S. officials, based on Axios sources. 

Meanwhile, the conflict in the East continues unabated. Iran's Senior Army Commander calls on Israelis to evacuate Haifa and Tel Aviv immediately amid further missiles attacks.

It cannot be ruled out that the White House will issue a new statement on this matter in the next minutes or hours. The US100 reacted negatively to these announcements and fell below 21,900 points.

 

Source: xStation

