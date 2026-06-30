⬆️US100 rises 1.6% at end of Q2

American indices end the quarter in a very strong mood, driven by economic resilience and the unceasing boom in the technology sector. Despite local geopolitical turmoil, the "buying the dips" strategy remains the dominant approach among investors.
Key information from today's session and the last quarter
- Best quarter in years: S&P 500 ends its best quarter in six years. The three-month price increase expanded the market value of this index by an impressive 8 trillion dollars. Investor optimism is driven by a strong labor market and good consumer sentiment.
- Tech sector and AI on the offensive: Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains 1.6%. Meanwhile, the semiconductor manufacturers index (Philadelphia Semiconductor Index) is heading for its best quarter in history, supported by strong fundamentals and the structural trend of artificial intelligence (AI) development.
- June Swoon: Despite the great quarter, June itself brought a temporary deterioration in statistics: the S&P 500 index lost about 0.8% this month, but it is still a reduction of the drop from almost -5%. This is due to capital rotation towards smaller companies (small caps) and natural profit-taking after a massive, over 5% index growth in May.
- Geopolitics and falling oil prices: Markets are closely watching peace talks between the US and Iran being held in Qatar. Hopes for a permanent agreement and increased flows through the Strait of Hormuz have caused crude oil to head for its largest quarterly decline since the pandemic.
US100 gains strongly for the second session in a row and is only 1.5% away from historical highs. Source: xStation5
US500 remains in a slight loss in June. Source: xStation5
US OPEN: Nasdaq seals best quarter in years
"Rammmagedon” ends up in court: Antitrust lawsuit and investments in Korea
Daily summary: Semiconductors are swallowing Wall Street
IBM shows a breakthrough: Leader of the next revolution?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.