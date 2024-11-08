US500 hits new highs 📈

🚗 Tesla shares gain 6% and top $1 trillion capitalization
The U.S. stock market is continuing the gains initiated by the results of the presidential election. After yesterday's first break through the 6,000-point level and a slight retreat below the psychological barrier, the S&P 500 index opened today's session with further gains, returning above the 6,000-point level and setting a new historic high.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The US500 contract has risen more than 3.5% since Trump's election win. Source: xStation
Although the percentage increases on Wall Street today are not excessive, individual listed companies stand out very strongly. Big Techs are losing value today, nevertheless investors' interest is being gathered by Tesla's shares, which are already gaining more than 6%.
Tesla's shares rocketed to their highest levels since March 2022. Trump's win in the presidential election and Elon Musk's sheer involvement in the Republican Party representative's presidential campaign raises hopes for Tesla's business support both politically and competitively, in the face of the trade war with China and the EV market there. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.