CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US500 slides as EU expects US tariffs to remain amid little progress from trade talks

15:30 15 April 2025

EU expects US tariffs to remain as discussions make little progress, according to a report from Bloomberg. European Union and the United States officials made little progress in resolving trade disputes, with officials from President Donald Trump's administration indicating that the majority of US tariffs placed on the union will remain in place.

EU's Trade Chief Sefcovic left the meeting with little clarity on the US stance, struggling to determine the American side’s aims, according to people familiar with the talks. He met for about two hours with US Commerce Secretary Lutnick and USTR Greer in Washington Monday. US500 slided on the news (now gaining 0.3%), while EURUSD strengthened slightly (now losing 0.4%).

 

 

