US500 slides as EU expects US tariffs to remain amid little progress from trade talks

EU expects US tariffs to remain as discussions make little progress, according to a report from Bloomberg. European Union and the United States officials made little progress in resolving trade disputes, with officials from President Donald Trump's administration indicating that the majority of US tariffs placed on the union will remain in place.



EU's Trade Chief Sefcovic left the meeting with little clarity on the US stance, struggling to determine the American side’s aims, according to people familiar with the talks. He met for about two hours with US Commerce Secretary Lutnick and USTR Greer in Washington Monday. US500 slided on the news (now gaining 0.3%), while EURUSD strengthened slightly (now losing 0.4%). Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.