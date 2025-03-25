Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

USDIDX slightly gains despite weaker CB consumer confidence report; inflation expectations top estimates

14:07 25 March 2025

US CB Consumer Confidence Actual 92.9 (Forecast 94, Previous 98.3, Revised 100.1)

Average 12-month inflation expectations rose again, from 5.8% in February to 6.2% in March. US consumers remained concerned about high prices for key household staples like eggs and the impact of tariffs.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

26.03.2025
14:43

UK: spring statement review

The Spring Statement was a relatively stable affair. The spending cuts had been well flagged in advance, the 2025 OBR growth forecast was cut in line with...

 14:37

BREAKING: US oil inventories much lower than expected. OIL.WTI reacts

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -3.341M (Forecast 1.977M, Previous 1.745M) Gasoline inventories:-1.446M vs -1.5M exp. and -0.527M previously Distillate...

 13:33

GameStop Surges 13% as Board Approves Bitcoin as Treasury Reserve Asset

GameStop shares jumped as much as 12% after the video game retailer announced its board had unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app