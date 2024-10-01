USDJPY gains 0.32% amid Japan's PM Ishiba remarks

New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented today, that the country will carry over former Kishida's economic policy, to ensure Japan makes a complete exit from deflation. Ishiba hopes that 'BoJ maintains easy monetary policy as a trend '. However, Ishiba didn't comment on specific rate policy. However, not every Ishiba's comment was very dovish today.
- The New PM would like also to maintain accomodative BoJ policy to help low income Japanese households.
- Despite some investors, raising concerns around potentially 'hawkish' Ishiba stance, today comments put an end to it, signalling no massive 'sea change' in Japanese economy.
- However, if deflation trend will finally end (and it's a basic scenario, also according to Ishiba), the bank may be forced to increase interest rates, even despite overall 'dovish' tone and intentions.
- Ishiba commented also, that Japan will push fiscal policy to help 'deflation ending', focusing on higher wages and investment.
- Especially the first aspect may be very inflationary, so markets will await more for macro readings from Japan, than for further Ishiba and other BoJ members comments.
Source: xStation5
