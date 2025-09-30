Wheat at its lowest in a month!📉

Wheat prices are sliding by nearly 2.5% today, reacting to the latest USDA data, which showed a significant increase in wheat stocks compared to last year. The greater availability of the commodity in the market has created supply pressure and prompted investors to reduce long positions, resulting in a dynamic price correction.
The increase in wheat stocks may be due to several factors, but currently, the most significant is reduced exports. The report indicated an increase in stocks both on farms and in off-farm storage, suggesting that supply throughout the chain is currently high.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Download mobile app Download mobile app
WHEAT (D1)
Source: xStation5
The price is falling to lows from the second half of August. It is moving within a narrow consolidation channel between 535 and 506. Further declines may indicate an attempt to test the lower boundary of the long-term downward trend.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.