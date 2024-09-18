Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Will Emerging market stocks play catch up after the Fed?

14:19 18 September 2024

The ripple effects of tonight’s Federal Reserve decision will spread far and wide, including in the EM space. Traditionally, some emerging market and Asian economies have moved closely with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy cycles. This means that in recent years, some have ramped up interest rates at the same pace as the Fed in order to protect their currencies. In EM and across Asia, central bankers are sensitive to the level of their currencies, especially against the dollar. This is for multiple reasons: dollar denominated debt, inflation concerns and export concerns.

EM may synchronize with the Fed as they cut interest rates

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

While EM central banks took the lead from the Fed as it hiked interest rates, they are expected to do the same as the Fed cuts interest rates. For example, on Wednesday, the Bank of Indonesia cut interest rates by 25bps to 6% ahead of tonight’s FOMC meeting. Outside of emerging markets, some G10 countries are also following the Fed closely. The Bank of New Zealand also cut interest rates last month for the first time, and they are expected to cut rates by nearly 50bp at their meeting in October. The RBNZ is expected to continue to ease policy through to May next year, however, the actual length of their cutting cycle could be dependent on what the Fed says later tonight. The swaps market currently expects a further 8 interest rate cuts from the RBNZ in the coming months, which is roughly the same level as the Federal Reserve.

What the Fed does next

If the Fed does cut by 50bp as a precautionary measure designed to protect a soft economic landing and to ward off a recession, we think that this move will extend the economic cycle and support growth. This would be bullish for stock markets in the short to medium term. Since emerging markets are likely to follow the Fed, then the prospect of large rate hikes in the emerging world may also boost emerging market stock indices.

As you can see in the chart below, the MSCI EM index (the white line), has underperformed the S&P 500 (red line) and other major European indices so far this year. However, we think that the MSCI EM index may start to play catch up with the S&P 500, and could even outperform European indices like the Dax, the Eurotoxx and the FTSE 100.

Chart 1: MSCI EM index and Dax, S&P 500, FTSE 100 and Eurostoxx index, normalized to show how they have moved together YTD.

Source: XTB and Bloomberg

Rate cut differentials are key for stock markets going forward

We think that EM stock markets may outperform Europe due to the difference in expectations of rate cuts between the US and Europe. The FOMC is expected to cut rates 10 times between now and the middle of next year. In contrast, the ECB and the BOE are both expected to cut rates less than 6 times over the same time period. Since EM countries are expected to follow the Fed, a deeper rate cutting cycle may support EM stocks, protect against recession and it could also help to boost corporate profits.

Sentiment turns negative on European stocks

Fundamentals are weighing on the outlook for European stocks, but sentiment is also turning negative. The Bank of America global fund manager survey suggests that investors are starting to turn bearish on the region. 20% of fund managers surveyed by Bank of America expect declines in European shares over the coming months, due to slowing economic momentum. Sentiment was particularly bad towards Germany. Due to this, it could be the time for EM stocks to shine.

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator