CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

World Bank lowers US GDP growth projections 📌Strong NFIB sentiments reading

15:11 10 June 2025

The World Bank lowered its U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2025 by 0.9 percentage points to 1.4% year-over-year and by 0.4 percentage points for 2026. US Dollar (USDIDX) slightly loses today, falling 0.1%.

  • Published today, US NFIB data suggests improving sentiment among small U.S. business owners (May reading 98.8 vs. 96 and 95.5 previously). The reading may suggest that the US economy is still strong.
  • Sales at large U.S. department stores rose 4.7% year-over-year in May, according to Redbook data; April’s reading was 4.9% year-over-year.
  • An economist survey implies GDP growth of 1.4% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026; over 60% expect at least two rate cuts this year; 59 out of 105 economists indicate the Fed will begin cuts in September.

Market News

11.06.2025
18:56

Daily summary: US-China negotiation progress among top drivers in the market 📌💰

U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, hovering near all-time highs. The US500 and US100 gain 0.25% to 6,055 and 20,007 points respectively. The...

 18:20

Gitlab drops after the results that were better than company's guidnace

GitLab presented its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 during the previous trading session. GitLab is an American technology...

 17:39

Bessent and Lutnick remain optimistic about the U.S. economy and trade negotiations 📄🔎

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said that foreign companies dissatisfied with the tax proposed by the White House, also known as Section 899, should...
