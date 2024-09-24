Your vote could be worth £800!

XTB has been nominated by Finder.com for the Innovation and Customer Satisfaction Award! £800 could be yours. Don't miss your chance.
We're thrilled to have been nominated by Finder.com for the Innovation and Customer Satisfaction Award! We need your help to win!
We're constantly striving to provide you with the best possible trading experience, and being nominated for these awards is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
How to Vote:
It's easy to cast your vote! Simply click on the link below and sign up for a chance to win *£800!
https://www.finder.com/uk/share-trading/investing-peoples-choice-awards-2024
Voting takes just a few minutes, and it will help us stand out as a leader in the financial services industry.
Thank you for your continued support!
*Finder's Terms and Conditions apply!
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.