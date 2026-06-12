All eyes on SpaceX: Where will the stock open?

SpaceX remains in pre-launch status and has not yet begun trading. Shares are expected to open at around $175 on Nasdaq, compared with the IPO price of $135 per share. Delaying the start of trading for large IPOs is a standard procedure designed to ensure a smooth market debut.
- A key part of the process is determining the opening price, which aims to balance buy and sell orders as closely as possible.
- Investment banks are assessing demand for SpaceX shares at various price levels before trading begins.
- The goal is to avoid a sharp sell-off immediately after the debut and ensure a relatively stable start to trading.
- For an offering as large as SpaceX, the process can take several hours before trading officially begins.
- Large IPOs have experienced similar delays in the past. Alibaba, for example, began trading roughly three hours after the U.S. market opened, while some recent IPOs did not start trading until early afternoon.
- Nasdaq and the banks managing the offering will want to be confident that the opening price has been set appropriately and that the stock does not experience a steep decline immediately after its market debut.
Source: xStation5
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