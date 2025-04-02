Read more
XTB Online Trading

Amazon submits an offer to acquire TikTok 📢

5:48 PM 2 April 2025

According to reports from The New York Times, Amazon (AMZN.US) has submitted an offer to acquire TikTok just before the final deadline set for ByteDance. President Donald Trump has extended this deadline to April 5th (Saturday), although his recent statements suggest that he expects the acquisition to be completed earlier.

Due to concerns about access to data from U.S. users, ByteDance has been given an ultimatum requiring the company to sell the part of TikTok's platform operating in the U.S. If it does not do so by April 5th, a ban on the platform's operation in the United States will come into effect.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Today, Amazon joined the companies interested in acquiring TikTok (including Oracle, Rumble, and Perplexity AI) by submitting an offer in the form of a letter addressed to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. However, according to internal reports, Amazon's offer is not being taken very seriously.


Amazon's stock has been in a strong downward trend since the beginning of February. Over the past three days, the company has been attempting to return to the growth seen at the end of March. In today's session, despite a bearish start, the stock has returned above yesterday's closing price and is currently trading around 2% higher. Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

04.04.2025
08:26

Economic calendar: US Non-Farm Payrolls and Fed chair Powell's speech in markets spotlight

U.S indices futures are trading lower; weak sentiment also prevails in the European session. Wall Street awaits the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)...

 07:02

BREAKING: German industrial orders much lower than expected

German industrial orders (February 2025) came in at 0% MoM vs 3.4% exp. and -7% previously. EURUSD loses slightly after underwhelming Germany industrial...

 06:49

Morning wrap (05.04.2025)

Sentiments on Wall Street remain pesimistic as futures on VIX rises 1.6% today morning after the worst since March 2020 S&P session yesterday. The...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits