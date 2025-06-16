Read more
AMD surges 9% on AI optimism and Piper Sandler remarks📈

4:38 PM 16 June 2025

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up more than 9% today, and the company is the top S&P 500 performer.

  • The stock was upgraded by Piper Sandler's analysts, lifting the stock price target up to $140 per share. Analysts warned that AMD is watching very big business optimism in GPU segment, seeing AI megatrend as a major catalyst.
  • AMD shares are rebounding after a 57% YoY data center revenue jump, boosted by rising AI demand and deeper ties with Microsoft and Meta. Positive sentiments on Wall Street, fresh $6B buyback, billion-dollar Middle East AI chip deals are also very strong catalysts.

Few days ago, AMD and OpenAI introduced also new MI400 chips addressed for AI processing. Market may see overall company development as a start of gaining more significant share in global GPU vs the Nvidia.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US), D1 interval

AMD shares are posting nearly double-digit gains today and are attempting to reverse the downward trend that has persisted since late 2023 and early 2024. For the first time since October 2024, the stock has broken above the 200-session exponential moving average (EMA200, red line).

 
 

Source: xStation5

