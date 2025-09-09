Read more

Apple shares down 0.5% during the Apple Event 📉

6:49 PM 9 September 2025

U.S. tech giant Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled a range of product updates today, including the iPhone 17, new AirPods, and the latest generation of its smartwatches. However, shares showed no outsized volatility, slipping around 0.5%. It appears that investors are cautious about Apple’s pricing strategy and the new features presented. If the market ultimately deems the announcements insufficient, we could see downward pressure toward the $220–225 zone, where the key exponential moving averages, EMA50 and EMA200, are located.

  • Likely absence of price hikes in the Apple Watch and AirPods segments may put pressure on margins.

  • Potential iPhone 17 price increases ($50–100) could help offset tariff costs and support revenue.

  • New health and AI features (including real-time translation in AirPods) highlight Apple’s focus on future growth areas such as AI and digital healthcare.

  • Strong consumer interest remains intact, with Apple’s YouTube stream attracting more than 650,000 viewers ahead of the event.

iPhone 17

  • New generation of iPhones officially presented.

  • Colors: lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage.

  • Ceramic Shield 2: three times more scratch-resistant.

  • iOS 26: introduces a new “Liquid Glass” design, also available for older devices.

  • Pricing outlook: Analysts, including Dan Ives of Wedbush, expect potential price increases of $50–100 due to tariffs.

Apple Watch Series 11 & Ultra 3

  • Pricing unchanged:

    • SE 3: from $249

    • Series 11: from $399

    • Ultra 3: from $799

  • Watch Series 11: Apple’s thinnest and most comfortable yet, featuring a new 5G modem, improved energy efficiency, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

  • Health feature: Hypertension monitoring (pending FDA approval).

  • Watch Ultra 3: enhanced display, satellite connectivity, and 5G support.

AirPods Pro 3

  • Price unchanged: $249, available from September 19.

  • New features:

    • Real-time conversation translation (AI-powered)

    • Improved noise cancellation and spatial audio

    • Up to 8 hours of battery life

    • Five size options for a better fit

Apple stock chart (D1 interval)


Source: xStation5

