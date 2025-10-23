Read more
3:44 PM · 23 October 2025

Beyond Meat after the sell-off📉Is short squeeze still possible?

Key takeaways
Beyond Meat
Stocks
BYND.US, Beyond Meat Inc
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Short interest on Beyond Meat shares have risen to 109% vs 82% yesterday according to Ortex
  • Short squeeze may be still possible in the optimism comeback scenario
  • Shares of the company are down to 3 USD today vs 7 USD yesterday

According to Ortex data, the current short interest in Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares is 109% of the free float, up from 82% yesterday. This means that bearish investors have borrowed and sold more shares than are actually available in the free float. This is a very rare and extreme situation, which may indicate significant pessimism about the company's business, but it also poses a potential risk of a short squeeze if the price begins to rise and short sellers are forced to buy back shares to close their positions. In such circumstances, another rebound could occur, provided that the volume of purchases of BYND.US shares increases significantly. On the other hand, the company's financial situation is difficult, and without a serious improvement in fundamentals, it is difficult to expect that retail investor optimism alone will be able to permanently reverse the trend.

 

Source: xStation5

24 October 2025, 7:00 PM

Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
24 October 2025, 6:13 PM

Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
24 October 2025, 5:36 PM

"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
24 October 2025, 5:14 PM

Intel’s turnaround is showing results

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits