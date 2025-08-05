Read more

Arista Networks stock surges nearly 12% in after-hours trading following record results

9:29 PM 5 August 2025

Arista Networks, a producer of network infrastructure increasingly used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), has reported its second-quarter 2025 results.

  • Q2 2025 Revenue: $2.11bn (in line with market expectations), marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.65 (in line with market expectations).

  • Software and Subscription Revenue Share: Nearly 18% of total revenue.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Q1): 64.1%.

  • Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guidance Raised: $8.2bn–$8.42bn, representing a potential year-on-year increase of 17–20% (vs. $6.97bn in 2024).

  • Adjusted EPS Guidance for 2025 Raised: $2.57, a 13% year-on-year increase.

 

Key Factors and Outlook from the Report

The company's report highlighted several key drivers behind its strong performance and future prospects:

  • AI Segment-Driven Growth: Record customer interest in new AI-optimized switches is propelling growth.

  • Dynamic Expansion of Software and Recurring Services: Subscriptions now constitute nearly 18% of revenue, supporting business repeatability and high margins. As demonstrated by leading tech companies, the subscription model is a critical business component.

  • Strong Enterprise and Data Centre Divisions: The new Etherlink switch family is driving AI expansion, particularly among large corporations.

  • Potential for Further Guidance Hike: If the sales momentum from Q2 continues, management will consider raising the full-year revenue forecast above the midpoint of the range at $8.3bn.

  • Investments: The company plans an additional $100m in capital expenditure for new facilities.

Market Expectations

Arista Networks is clearly recovering from an early-year dip, which followed a significant correction after its Q4 2024 results. Analysts issuing recommendations for the company suggest that the new trend of AI-networking should continue to fuel its sales.

However, from a valuation perspective, the company's P/E ratio of approximately 50 could be seen as relatively expensive. On the other hand, it remains a high-growth firm that just published record-breaking revenue figures. The company's closing price on Tuesday was 13% below its historical peak in January, yet it has rebounded nearly 100% since its low on April 8.

The stock's staggering 11% gain in after-hours trading could signal a re-test of its all-time high above $131 per share.

 

 

