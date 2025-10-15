Read more
7:49 AM · 15 October 2025

ASML jumps 3.5% in pre-market 📈 Orders confirm strong AI demand

Key takeaways
  • ​​​​ASML is up about 3.5% in pre-market trading.
  • The company beat expectations for operating profit, margin, and orders.
  • Revenue forecasts for the rest of the year are boosting investor optimism.
ASML
Stocks
ASML.US, ASML Holding NV - ADR
-
-
ASML
Stocks
ASML.NL, ASML Holding NV
-
-
Key takeaways
  • ​​​​ASML is up about 3.5% in pre-market trading.
  • The company beat expectations for operating profit, margin, and orders.
  • Revenue forecasts for the rest of the year are boosting investor optimism.

ASML gains over 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company’s Q3 results exceeded investor expectations.

The excitement across the semiconductor sector is driven primarily by orders of €5.4 billion, above the forecast of €4.9 billion, confirming strong investment demand in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Dutch company, as the only producer of EUV lithography machines needed for the most advanced AI chips, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the sector’s investment boom.

Source: xStation5

 

CEO Christophe Fouquet highlighted the ongoing positive momentum in AI investments, extending to an increasing number of customers. The company plans to grow annual revenue to as much as €60 billion by 2030, up from €28.3 billion in 2024, and double its workforce near its headquarters in Veldhoven.

On the risk side, ASML faces primarily geopolitical challenges, including restrictions on sales to China resulting from U.S. actions targeting the Chinese semiconductor sector. The company is also preparing for possible supply disruptions due to China’s recent rare earth export restrictions. Considering ASML’s growing exposure to China, potential limits on AI development due to trade/technology tensions could impact the company’s projected revenue growth.

 

Key Q3 2025 Results

  • New orders: €5.40B (↓2.6% q/q), above forecast (€4.89B).

  • Net sales: €7.52B (↓2.3% q/q), below forecast (€7.71B).

  • System sales: €5.55B (↓6.3% q/q), slightly below expectations (€5.66B).

    • Total systems sold: 72 (below forecast 98.5); most units: ArFi (38).

    • China’s share of system sales: 42%, up from 27% in Q2.

  • Service & field operations sales: €1.96B, in line with forecast (€2.0B).

  • Gross margin: 51.6%, slightly above forecast (51.4%).

  • R&D expenses: €1.11B, below expectations (€1.2B).

  • Operating income: €2.47B, above forecast (€2.43B).

  • Operating margin: 32.8%, above forecast (31.3%).

  • Net income: €2.13B (↓7.2% q/q), slightly above forecast (€2.07B).

  • Cash and equivalents: €5.13B (↓29% q/q), below forecast (€5.91B).

  • Interim dividend: €1.60 per share.

 

Q4 2025 Outlook

  • Net sales: €9.2–9.8B (forecast: €9.23B).

  • Gross margin: 51%–53% (forecast: 50.7%).

  • R&D expenses: ~€1.2B (forecast: €1.25B).

17 October 2025, 8:56 AM

Zions Bancorporation Shares Under Pressure After Loan Write-Down!
16 October 2025, 6:17 PM

J.B. Hunt gains 18% after strong quarterly results 🚀
16 October 2025, 3:28 PM

Stock of the Week - Lam Research Corp (16.10.2025)
16 October 2025, 3:02 PM

Salesforce surges 8% amid positive long-term revenue forecast📈

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits