ASML Q4 2024 earnings beats estimates: record sales and positive outlook 📌🔔

ASML Holding NV (AMSL.NL), the Dutch leader in semiconductor equipment, reported its Q4 2024 and full-year results on January 29, 2025. The company delivered better-than-expected performance, despite recent market turbulence sparked by concerns over AI-related demand shifts.
Key Highlights
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Q4 2024 Performance
- Net Sales: €9.26 billion (above €9.07 billion consensus).
- Net Income: €2.69 billion (beat €2.64 billion forecast).
- Gross Margin: 51.7%, exceeding guidance and reflecting operational efficiency.
- Net Bookings: €7.1 billion, up 169% from Q3, with €3.0 billion from EUV systems.
Full-Year 2024 Results
- Total Net Sales: €28.3 billion, up from €27.6 billion in 2023.
- Net Income: €7.6 billion, reflecting strong profitability.
- Gross Margin: 51.3%.
- Lithography Systems Sold: 380 units (119 in Q4).
2025 Guidance
- Q1 2025 Net Sales: €7.5–8.0 billion, with gross margins at 52–53%.
- Full-Year 2025 Net Sales: €30–35 billion, supported by AI growth and robust order momentum.
Dividend Update
- ASML proposes a total dividend for 2024 of €6.40 per share, a 4.9% increase year-over-year.
- Interim dividend of €1.52 per share payable on February 19, 2025.
CEO Commentary
Christophe Fouquet, President and CEO of ASML, highlighted the company`s strong Q4 results, driven by robust demand for EUV and upgrades to High-NA EUV systems. He acknowledged challenges in customer dynamics caused by the rise of cost-efficient AI models, such as DeepSeek, but reaffirmed ASML`s commitment to innovation and adaptability.
“The growth in artificial intelligence remains a key driver for our industry, but it is creating both opportunities and risks for our customers, as reflected in our 2025 revenue range.”
Market Impact and Analyst Insights
- ASML`s net bookings surged to €7.1 billion in Q4, far surpassing analyst expectations of €3.99 billion.
- The company`s EUV bookings (€3.0 billion) highlight continued reliance on advanced chip-making technologies, despite concerns about evolving AI demand.
- Analysts praised ASML for its resilient performance amid shifting market dynamics.
Challenges:
- Concerns remain about long-term demand for EUV systems due to the potential disruption caused by Chinese AI models like DeepSeek.
- Geopolitical tensions and export restrictions could limit growth in the Chinese market.
Opportunities:
- ASML`s monopoly on EUV technology and its strong recurring revenue streams from Installed Base Management provide a stable foundation for growth.
Earnings Call Details:
- Date: January 29, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM ET)
For ASML the cash session has not yet started. However, the stock is gaining up to 8% in pre-market trading on some exchanges, suggesting an opening of spot trading even in the region of €700 per share.