Read more

Apple surges 4% dominating BigTech and driving US100 to 24.700 points 📈

6:54 PM 8 August 2025

Apple shares (AAPL.US) are up 4% today, making them the strongest-performing component of the major U.S. indices. Recently, several research firms have upgraded their ratings on the company, citing strong product-related catalysts — including the launch of the iPhone Air, the upcoming iPhone 20 next year, and new AI-powered products. The most recent upgrade came from Melius Research, which sees upside potential to $260 per share for the Cupertino-based giant.

  • Despite the rally, Apple shares still trade 15% below their previous highs near $260. The latest quarterly results showed a 10% year-over-year increase in sales — the strongest growth since December 2021.
  • Sales in China rose 4% YoY, surprising the market and beginning to contribute not only to overall growth but also to a shift in investor sentiment toward Apple’s business prospects in the region.
  • Apple is set to unveil new AI features in its products, while iPhone sales grew 13% YoY in the latest quarter. Meanwhile, Mac sales came in 10% above market expectations, reaching $8 billion for the quarter.
  • The company is also likely to avoid Trump-era tariffs, thanks to its pledge to invest $600 billion in U.S.-based manufacturing over the next four years.

Both net income and revenue came in over 5% above Wall Street estimates, and it appears a significant portion of customers may still be waiting to purchase Apple products to test out the upcoming AI functionalities. On the one hand, this presents a notable opportunity to improve margins and monetize high-margin services. On the other hand, if the new features disappoint, Apple could struggle to maintain its status as a growth stock — especially with a price-to-earnings ratio hovering around 30.

From a historical perspective, Apple’s valuation is currently around its long-term average, while the company still faces multiple growth catalysts: improved sales in China, robust demand for the iPhone, a packed product pipeline, and AI innovations.

 


Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Apple continues its consistent share buyback strategy, gradually reducing the number of shares in circulation.

 


Source: Charlie Bilello, X

Today’s rally in Apple shares is helping drive the US100 index to 24,700 points.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

08.08.2025
19:09

Daily summary: Wall Street gains, oil loses amid chances for truce in Ukraine

Today's session on Wall Street is once again dominated by positive sentiment, which is related to expectations for a favorable outcome of talks...

 18:28

3 markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

Although high tariffs on most foreign products in the US have become a reality, global trade turbulence is far from over. The Trump administration continues...

 16:10

Fed's Musalem signals rising risk of deteriorating US labour market

Alberto Musalem from the Fed comments on the economic situation and monetary policy in the United States. Here are the key takeaways from his remarks. Growth...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits