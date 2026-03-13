AUDUSD loses nearly 1% 📉

Risk-off sentiment, higher US PCE inflation, and stronger consumer spending are boosting the dollar.
Despite a disappointing US GDP reading, in the second part of Friday’s session the market sees increasingly less room for Fed rate cuts.
AUDUSD (H1)
Source: xStation5
The Australian dollar, after recent gains and from a relatively elevated level, is among the worst-performing currencies, even though commodity prices should, in theory, support it.
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