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5:48 PM · 13 March 2026

AUDUSD loses nearly 1% 📉

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Risk-off sentiment, higher US PCE inflation, and stronger consumer spending are boosting the dollar.

Despite a disappointing US GDP reading, in the second part of Friday’s session the market sees increasingly less room for Fed rate cuts.

AUDUSD (H1)

 

Source: xStation5

The Australian dollar, after recent gains and from a relatively elevated level, is among the worst-performing currencies, even though commodity prices should, in theory, support it.

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