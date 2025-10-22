Read more
1:41 PM · 22 October 2025

Beyond Meat surges 80% in pre-market amid meme stocks optimism 📈

Key takeaways
Beyond Meat
Stocks
BYND.US, Beyond Meat Inc
-
-
Krispy Kreme
Stocks
DNUT.US, Krispy Kreme Inc
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Beyond Meat surges 80% in pre-market, up almost 80% since the last Friday
  • The company has signed a deal with the US retail giant Walmart (WMT.US)
  • Dimitri Semenikhin comments on Beyond Meat optimism

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND.US) surged more than 80% on Wednesday amid the ongoing meme-stock rally — a wave of rapid gains fueled by online investor communities.

  • The plant-based food producer, which has struggled in recent quarters and continues to report net losses, surprised Wall Street by announcing an expanded partnership with Walmart. Beyond Meat products will now be available in more than 2,000 of the retailer’s stores across the United States.
  • However, this isn’t the only factor driving the surge. On social media, popular trader Dimitri Semenikhin, known as Capybara Stocks, revealed that he had purchased millions of Beyond Meat shares, calling the company “undervalued.”
  • Since Friday, the stock’s price has soared more than 800%, with the euphoric rally in Beyond Meat reflecting the broader momentum of the current bull market on Wall Street. Today not only Beyond Meat but also another 'meme-stocks' and donuts producer, Krispy Kreme (DNUT.US) gains 20%.

BYND.US and DNUT.US D1 charts

Source: xStation5

 

Source: xStation5

24 October 2025, 7:00 PM

Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
24 October 2025, 6:13 PM

Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
24 October 2025, 5:36 PM

"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
24 October 2025, 5:14 PM

Intel’s turnaround is showing results

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits