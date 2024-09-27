Bitcoin breaks above the $66,000 📣

Bitcoin is gaining over 2.00% to reach $66,500. Despite September historically being a weak month for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is up more than 10% this year and is on track to achieve the second-best September in the past 13 years.

The gains are supported by positive inflows into spot ETFs for BTC. Yesterday, a total of $362 million flowed into all funds, one of the best results since these instruments were introduced in early January this year. Today's gains are likely to confirm the continuation of this trend in ETFs.

Bitcoin (D1)

On the daily chart, we see dynamic gains that started with the dovish pivot by the Fed last week. Today, Bitcoin is up over 2.00% to $66,500, approaching the upper boundary of the consolidation channel.

Source: xStation 5