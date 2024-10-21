Read more
XTB Online Trading

Bitcoin drops 2.8% as the US dollar rises

5:14 PM 21 October 2024

Bitcoin breaks $67,000📉

The recent weakness in Bitcoin's price, which has seen it drop 2.8% to break below $67,000, can be attributed to the strengthening US Dollar despite strong inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs last week.

 

Here's a breakdown of the situation:

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
  1. ETF Inflows vs. Price Action: Last week saw record-breaking inflows into US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs, with total net flows crossing $20 billion just 10 months after their launch. This milestone took gold ETFs nearly five years to achieve. However, Bitcoin's price has struggled to maintain momentum above the critical $70,000 mark.
  2. Delayed Impact of ETF Inflows: Market analysts suggest that the sluggish price action could be due to the delayed effect of ETF inflows. Bitfinex analysts explain that ETF inflows can have a muted impact for a few days before influencing Bitcoin's spot price. They note that sustained spot market interest is necessary to push Bitcoin out of its current range-bound price action.
  3. US Dollar Appreciation: The US Dollar has been climbing, buoyed by rising US bond yields and solid economic data. This strength in the Dollar is putting pressure on Bitcoin and other risk assets. The Dollar's rise is supported by: a) Robust US economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve can be patient in cutting rates. b) Investors scaling back expectations about the size and speed of rate cuts from the Fed. c) Upcoming US presidential election positioning.
  4. Federal Reserve Outlook: Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, such as Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, indicate a more gradual approach to rate cuts. This aligns with market expectations and supports the Dollar's strength.
  5. Geopolitical Factors: Escalating tensions in the Middle East are driving flows towards the US Dollar as a safe-haven asset, further contributing to its appreciation against Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

While Bitcoin ETFs continue to see significant inflows, including over $1.17 billion into BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF last week, the immediate price impact has been limited. The market is currently caught between the bullish signal of strong ETF demand and the bearish pressure from a rising US Dollar.

 

Investors and analysts will be closely watching for signs of sustained spot market interest in Bitcoin, which could help overcome the current resistance and potentially drive the price towards new highs. In the meantime, the interplay between ETF inflows, US Dollar strength, and broader market sentiment will likely continue to influence Bitcoin's short-term price action. Historically October was a strong month for Bitcoin.

 

Bitcoin's price is currently testing a key support level at $70,000. It has bounced back after touching the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, indicating potential support at that level. The RSI is cooling off from the overbought zone, suggesting some relief from bullish momentum, while the MACD is tightening, which could signal a potential shift in volatility. If the $70,000 support holds, a further upward move could be expected, but a break below may trigger more bearish action. Source: xStation

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

23.10.2024
10:33

Chart of the day: Bitcoin (23.10.2024)

Bitcoin is losing bullish momentum mid-week and slipping below the $67,000 zone. Despite the high net inflows seen in recent days, the trend has begun...

 09:37

E-Coli bacteria in McDonald's restaurants; shares slides nearly 6% 📉

Yesterday, after the end of the session on American Wall Street, the Food and Drug Administration (CDC) informed the public about the identification of...

 08:57

Starbucks in trouble: Sales slump as customers stay away

The coffee giant, Starbucks, is grappling with significant challenges. Preliminary fourth-quarter results reveal a renewed decline in sales, marking the...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_gid cc 17 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator