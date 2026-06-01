Bitcoin drops 3% falling to the lowest level since 13 April 📉

- On-chain data indicates that whales have paused their Bitcoin accumulation, a pattern that has historically preceded periods of weakness during crypto bear markets.
- Based on the historical halving cycle, a potential Bitcoin price bottom could emerge in early autumn 2026, while spot demand still lags.
- Seasonally, the summer period tends to be weak for the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin declining today despite record gains in global equity markets.
- Precious metals are also under pressure alongside cryptocurrencies, as markets adjust to expectations of slightly more hawkish inflation and central bank policies compared with the environment seen at the turn of 2025 and 2026.
Bitcoin (D1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Looking at the hourly chart, Bitcoin remains within a downward price channel and is currently trading roughly in the middle of that range. Key support levels are located near $67,000 and in the $60,000–61,000 area.
Source: xStation5
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