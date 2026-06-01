  
3:05 PM · 1 June 2026

BREAKING: Mixed ISM from US Manufacturing

01.06.26 - ISM US Manufacturing Data (May):

  • ISM Manufacturing - Index: 54 (Expected: 53 ; Previous: 52,7)
  • ISM Manufacturing - Employment Index: 48,6 (Previous: 46,4)
  • ISM Manufacturing - Prices Index: 82,1 (Expected: 85,5; Previous: 84,6) 
  • ISM Manufacturing - New Orders: 56,8 (Previous: 54,1)
  • PMI Manufacturing: 55,1 (Expected: 55,3; Previous: 54,5)

The ISM report indicates strong demand in the manufacturing sector, the highest in four years, as well as employment growth (which has become rare). New orders also increased.

However, the price index was significantly below expectations (82.1 vs. 85.3). In the current market context, this may indicate a sharp decline in manufacturers' ability to maintain margins.

The dollar weakened slightly following the data release, but this overall move was influenced by news from Iran.

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

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