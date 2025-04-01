Read more
Bitcoin gains 2% as sentiments on Wall Street improve

10:38 AM 1 April 2025

Cryptocurrencies gain as indices on Wall Street try to halt the sell-off, with Bitcoin up nearly 2% today, and rising above $84k level. Nasdaq futures (US100) gains 0.4% today, while VIX drops 0.3% falling cumulative almost 8% from Monday highs. Microstrategy (MSTR.US) informed about buying 22,082 Bitcoins for almost $1,8 billion. Currenty the company hold 528k Bitcoins, at average price of $67,458. Also the Japanese firm, Metaplanet acquired almost 700 Bitcoins. However, US-based ETFs still face net outflows, signalling a risk-off sentiments across the US investors.

 

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Bitcoin (D1 interval)

Bitcoin is traded below $86k level, where we can see a major resistance zone from EMA200, and down almost 10% from $92k level (the average Short-Term-Holder Realized Price). Those levels may be crucial for the potentially rebound phase.

 

Źródło: xStation5

