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6:37 PM · 19 May 2026

Bitcoin slips to $76k reaching the lowest level since the May 1

Bitcoin fell to USD 76,000 today, its lowest level since May 1, with the decline intensified by the correction in the US equity market, a stronger US dollar, and rising bond yields. The chart below shows that BTC has moved back below the 50-session exponential moving average EMA50 (orange line), suggesting weakening momentum for the first time since April 12, when Bitcoin started the rebound that later pushed prices close to USD 85,000.

Clear selling pressure is emerging, and the bears’ next target appears to be a retracement toward the USD 73,000 area. In this way, the EMA50 has shifted from support into resistance, while bulls may attempt to regain the USD 78,000–80,000 zone, provided sentiment across equity markets improves.

Source: xStation5

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