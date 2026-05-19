Bitcoin slips to $76k reaching the lowest level since the May 1

Clear selling pressure is emerging, and the bears’ next target appears to be a retracement toward the USD 73,000 area. In this way, the EMA50 has shifted from support into resistance, while bulls may attempt to regain the USD 78,000–80,000 zone, provided sentiment across equity markets improves.
Source: xStation5
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