Bitcoin Surges to $72,700 as Trump's Victory Appears More Likely

Bitcoin is seeing significant gains as Donald Trump's chances of winning the presidential election increase. After securing key states including Texas (+40 electoral votes) and Ohio (+17), Trump's path to victory has become more apparent, reflecting positively in cryptocurrency market sentiment. Investors recall Trump's favorable stance toward cryptocurrencies and his criticism of traditional monetary policy. Bitcoin has now surpassed a high of $72,700, representing a more than 4.69% increase in the last 24 hours. The surge is also reflected in companies holding significant bitcoin reserves - Japanese-listed Metaplanet is up an impressive 20.47%, while US-based MicroStrategy shows a 4% gain in premarket trading. Analysts suggest that a potential Trump victory could further strengthen bitcoin's position as an alternative to traditional assets. Bitcoin is now playing with its all-time high. The question is will it be able to remain above it?
Source: xStation