Boeing gains amid news about potential huge 737 MAX order from China 📈

Boeing shares (BA.US) are up more than 2.5% after the Financial Times reported that the company is in talks with China regarding an order for 500 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The order could be part of broader economic relations between the United States and China and could potentially provide significant support to the company’s backlog.
Source: xStation5
