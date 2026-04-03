Bitcoin weakens again 📉Technical analysis (03.04.2026)

Bitcoin has pulled back to around $66,000 and in recent days has failed to recover its losses, despite a rebound attempt in equity indices. Cryptocurrencies are being weighed down by a strong US dollar and a surge in US Treasury yields, which is draining liquidity from risk assets.

BTC fell from around $76,000 in March to $66,000, marking a decline of approximately 15%. The improvement in spot market activity and a cautious (positive) inflow into ETFs did not provide sufficient support.

Following the drop from around $94,000 in January, the $74,000–$76,000 zone has already twice acted as resistance, and this area continues to serve as the main technical barrier.

At the same time, Bitcoin has twice reacted with declines near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward impulse, which is located around $74,000.

Currently, the price is trading in the lower range of an ascending price channel, with higher lows still being formed. A break below $66,000 could signal significant weakness and increased selling pressure—a downside breakout.

The current pattern resembles a flag formation, which is typically a trend continuation pattern—in this case, suggesting continuation of the downward trend.

A drop toward $65,000 could potentially open the way for a deeper selling impulse, while a move back above $70,000 (the first psychological resistance level, further reinforced by price action) could pave the way toward $74,000 and a possible upside breakout from the ascending channel, which would require a move above the $77,000–$78,000 area.

Bitcoin (H1 timeframe)

Source: xStation5