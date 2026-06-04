  
11:08 AM · 4 June 2026

US100 runs out of steam above the 30,000 level? 📌

US100 ended yesterday's session with a modest 0.3% decline, although the index remains just 0.3% below its all-time high. The broader picture remains strong — US100 is up 10.6% over the past month, 21.1% year-to-date, and more than 42% year-over-year. The one-day pullback comes after a powerful upward move.

At the same time, the market's internal structure was mixed: only 47% of constituents closed higher, while pressure was particularly visible in the technology and software sectors, suggesting selective profit-taking among some of the previous leaders. Demand has not disappeared entirely, however, as stocks such as META, AMD, INTC, WDC, and SNDK stood out positively, while parts of the defensive and materials sectors helped stabilize the index. With a TTM P/E ratio of 36.3, the market remains sensitive to earnings disappointments, rising bond yields, or weaker sentiment. As a result, any further upside will likely require fresh catalysts rather than simply a continuation of the current momentum.

4 June 2026, 9:54 AM

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4 June 2026, 9:19 AM

Bitcoin falls 3%, extending the sell-off 📉 Double bottom in sight?
4 June 2026, 8:30 AM

Morning wrap: Trump expects an agreement with Iran as soon as this weekend 📌
3 June 2026, 6:55 PM

Daily Summary: Markets take a breather (03.06.2026)
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